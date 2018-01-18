FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures this weekend with a few likely showers

For the rest of today, the sun will continue to shine! Temperatures will warm up a little quicker today, and should reach the 40s. There is little to no chance for any rain, so we will continue to have road conditions improve with no more added water to the surface. There should not be any more major road hazards after today.

Tonight, temperatures will not be quite as cold. We will still be at or below the freezing mark, though. North of I-10 will still see the 20s, but along the I-10 corridor, will only be in the lower 30s. So, it will be about 10 degrees warmer than last night. Clouds will also begin to fill the sky overnight, but no rain is expected.

Friday will be cloudy due to an upper level disturbance to our south. This means that the winds will turn to the south, and we will continue to warm up. Temperatures will reach the 50s in the afternoon. There is still a small chance for rain as the disturbance should remain offshore.

Next weekend will also have a few clouds around. The rain chances go up on Saturday, and there will likely be a few showers from the aforementioned disturbance. Sunday is the more likely day for rain, although this is more Sunday night. The rain chances go up to 60%. The rain is caused from another cold front. This front, though, is more from the Pacific, and not an Arctic cold front.

The temperatures for this weekend will seem almost hot compared to what we have now. They will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday! After the front passes, we will keep the temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. So, it’s not a big cool down by any means!

With the temperatures ranging all over the place, going from extreme cold to very warm, this is just a simple reminder about your health. Whenever the temperatures range so drastically in a few days, we as humans are prone to sickness. So, remember to wash your hands frequently, and bundle up, whenever it is cold.

As we start next week, the weather will be very nice! We will have a few clouds around us, but the rain chances are slim to none. There will be plenty of sunshine, and that will help keep temperatures warm. Those temperatures in the afternoon will range from the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, the coldest we may be is the lower 40s.

