Kinder water will shut off at 7 p.m., residents asked to conserve water

The warming trend continues this weekend with temperatures expected to be warmer than normal Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front arrives Monday, but the air behind it will not be bitterly cold like earlier this week. Temperatures will be warmer overnight into Saturday with lows ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to near 50 at the coast.More >>
The Town of Kinder will turn off the water from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. again tonight.More >>
Lake Charles police responded to a home fire located on the 600 block of V. E. Washington Ave. around 2:00 a.m. Friday. According to Lake Charles District Chief Kenny Larocca, no one was inside the home when the fire started. LCPD operated a search and rescue to clear the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this moment. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
