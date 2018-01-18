Kinder water will shut off at 7 p.m., residents asked to conserv - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Kinder water will shut off at 7 p.m., residents asked to conserve water

By KPLC Digital Staff

KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

The Town of Kinder will turn off the water from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. again tonight.

Town officials continue to ask residents to conserve water while it is on.

The town remains under a boil advisory.

