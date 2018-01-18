SUNRISE: Jan. 18 Birthdays!

For the rest of today, the sun will continue to shine! Temperatures will warm up a little quicker today, and should reach the 40s. There is little to no chance for any rain, so we will continue to have road conditions improve with no more added water to the surface. There should not be any more major road hazards after today. Tonight, temperatures will not be quite as cold. We will still be at or below the freezing mark, though. North of I-10 will still see the 20s.