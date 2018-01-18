Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 17, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jordan Divionte Pollard, 24, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Catherine Coleen Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Eduardo Eddie Garcia, 22, Lake Charles: Two counts of domestic abuse battery, two counts of child endangerment.

Herbert Batiste Dumas, 36, Lake Charles: Sale, possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties, 1st offense possession of synthetic marijuana, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Brady Michael Picard, 24, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Todd Anthony Sonnier, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Darell Daniel Whitaker, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, filing or maintaining false public records, unlawful use of emergency 911.

