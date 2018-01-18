Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 17, 2018

Fields, Starks and Merryville are without water following a system failure in the Fields area, officials with Waterworks District 2 said. Once water is restored, a precautionary boil advisory will be in place. The advisory will be lifted once water samples have been tested by the Department of Health and Hospitals and found safe to drink. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A man with Sulphur ties who is accused of kidnapping two girls and bringing them with him to Colorado has been returned to Texas. Terrence "Terry" Allen Miles, 44, became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his roommate, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in Round Rock, Texas, and her two daughters missing. Authorities quickly focused on Miles, who has a long criminal history in Southwest Louisiana, and an Amber Alert was issued. Bates was found dead on Dec. 21, 20...
For the rest of today, the sun will continue to shine! Temperatures will warm up a little quicker today, and should reach the 40s. There is little to no chance for any rain, so we will continue to have road conditions improve with no more added water to the surface. There should not be any more major road hazards after today. Tonight, temperatures will not be quite as cold. We will still be at or below the freezing mark, though. North of I-10 will still see the 20s.
