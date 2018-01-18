Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 17, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 17, 2018

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jordan Divionte Pollard, 24, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court. 

Catherine Coleen Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Eduardo Eddie Garcia, 22, Lake Charles: Two counts of domestic abuse battery, two counts of child endangerment.

Herbert Batiste Dumas, 36, Lake Charles: Sale, possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties, 1st offense possession of synthetic marijuana, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Brady Michael Picard, 24, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Todd Anthony Sonnier, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of controlled dangerous substance.  

Darell Daniel Whitaker, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, filing or maintaining false public records, unlawful use of emergency 911. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Calcasieu schools open Friday

    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-01-18 20:22:01 GMT
    All Calcasieu Parish public schools will be open Friday according to a post on the Calcasieu Parish School Board's Facebook page.  Calcasieu Parish School Board Schools were closed this week due to freezing temperatures and icy road conditions.  KPLC is monitoring other parishes for information on schools being open.
    All Calcasieu Parish public schools will be open Friday according to a post on the Calcasieu Parish School Board's Facebook page.  Calcasieu Parish School Board Schools were closed this week due to freezing temperatures and icy road conditions.  KPLC is monitoring other parishes for information on schools being open.

  • Beauregard Waterworks District 2 under precautionary boil advisory once water is restored

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-01-18 19:29:14 GMT
    Fields, Starks and Merryville are without water following a system failure in the Fields area, officials with Waterworks District 2 said. Once water is restored, a precautionary boil advisory will be in place. The advisory will be lifted once water samples have been tested by the Department of Health and Hospitals and found safe to drink.

    Fields, Starks and Merryville are without water following a system failure in the Fields area, officials with Waterworks District 2 said. Once water is restored, a precautionary boil advisory will be in place. The advisory will be lifted once water samples have been tested by the Department of Health and Hospitals and found safe to drink.

  • Terry Miles extradited from Colorado to Texas

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-01-18 18:27:43 GMT
    A man with Sulphur ties who is accused of kidnapping two girls and bringing them with him to Colorado has been returned to Texas. Terrence "Terry" Allen Miles, 44, became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his roommate, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in Round Rock, Texas, and her two daughters missing. Authorities quickly focused on Miles, who has a long criminal history in Southwest Louisiana, and an Amber Alert was issued. Bates was found dead on Dec. 21, 20...

    A man with Sulphur ties who is accused of kidnapping two girls and bringing them with him to Colorado has been returned to Texas. Terrence "Terry" Allen Miles, 44, became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his roommate, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in Round Rock, Texas, and her two daughters missing. Authorities quickly focused on Miles, who has a long criminal history in Southwest Louisiana, and an Amber Alert was issued. Bates was found dead on Dec. 21, 20...

