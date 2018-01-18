Thursday morning update on ice-related road closures

While most roads in Southwest Louisiana are open Thursday morning after massive closures due to ice the day before, a couple of closures remain in effect.

Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D State Police says as of 5:00 A.M. these roads are still closed because of ice:

*US 190 from US 171 (Ragley) to US 165 (Kinder).

*US 190 from LA 99 (Lauderdale Highway east of Kinder) to LA 395 (west of Elton).



Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

All other state and federal highways are in the Troop D area including I-10 and I-210 are OPEN. Motorists should use caution and be on the lookout for patches of ice.

Updated Louisiana road closure information is available online at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from any phone in Louisiana. The free 511la app is available for download.



