Thursday morning update on ice-related road closures - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Thursday morning update on ice-related road closures

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

While most roads in Southwest Louisiana are open Thursday morning after massive closures due to ice the day before, a couple of closures remain in effect.

Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D State Police says as of 5:00 A.M. these roads are still closed because of ice:

*US 190 from US 171 (Ragley) to US 165 (Kinder).

*US 190 from LA 99 (Lauderdale Highway east of Kinder) to LA 395 (west of Elton).

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route. 

All other state and federal highways are in the Troop D area including I-10 and I-210 are OPEN. Motorists should use caution and be on the lookout for patches of ice.

Updated Louisiana road closure information is available online at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from any phone in Louisiana.  The free 511la app is available for download.

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu schools open Friday

    Calcasieu schools open Friday

    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-01-18 20:22:01 GMT
    CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)
    All Calcasieu Parish public schools will be open Friday according to a post on the Calcasieu Parish School Board's Facebook page.  Calcasieu Parish School Board Schools were closed this week due to freezing temperatures and icy road conditions.  KPLC is monitoring other parishes for information on schools being open. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    All Calcasieu Parish public schools will be open Friday according to a post on the Calcasieu Parish School Board's Facebook page.  Calcasieu Parish School Board Schools were closed this week due to freezing temperatures and icy road conditions.  KPLC is monitoring other parishes for information on schools being open. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Beauregard Waterworks District 2 under precautionary boil advisory once water is restored

    Beauregard Waterworks District 2 under precautionary boil advisory once water is restored

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-01-18 19:29:14 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Fields, Starks and Merryville are without water following a system failure in the Fields area, officials with Waterworks District 2 said. Once water is restored, a precautionary boil advisory will be in place. The advisory will be lifted once water samples have been tested by the Department of Health and Hospitals and found safe to drink. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Fields, Starks and Merryville are without water following a system failure in the Fields area, officials with Waterworks District 2 said. Once water is restored, a precautionary boil advisory will be in place. The advisory will be lifted once water samples have been tested by the Department of Health and Hospitals and found safe to drink. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Terry Miles extradited from Colorado to Texas

    Terry Miles extradited from Colorado to Texas

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-01-18 18:27:43 GMT
    Terry Miles (Source: CNN)Terry Miles (Source: CNN)

    A man with Sulphur ties who is accused of kidnapping two girls and bringing them with him to Colorado has been returned to Texas. Terrence "Terry" Allen Miles, 44, became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his roommate, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in Round Rock, Texas, and her two daughters missing. Authorities quickly focused on Miles, who has a long criminal history in Southwest Louisiana, and an Amber Alert was issued. Bates was found dead on Dec. 21, 20...

    More >>

    A man with Sulphur ties who is accused of kidnapping two girls and bringing them with him to Colorado has been returned to Texas. Terrence "Terry" Allen Miles, 44, became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his roommate, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in Round Rock, Texas, and her two daughters missing. Authorities quickly focused on Miles, who has a long criminal history in Southwest Louisiana, and an Amber Alert was issued. Bates was found dead on Dec. 21, 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly