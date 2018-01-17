State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up.

"The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.

As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice.

"A lot of people don't realize how easy it is to lose control in icy conditions," said Anderson.

As State Police worked through the night, Anderson says they responded to over 50 crashes and incidents in our area, some involving state troopers.

"There was a gentleman driving an 18-wheeler...driving too fast for conditions, (and) wasn't able to move over and struck both of our vehicles," said Anderson.

Luckily both troopers are okay, but many drivers spotted over the last two days, weren't driving safely. Some were even driving past barricades causing troopers to write tickets.

"The barricades are not there to inconvenience anyone," said Anderson. "They're there to make it safe for the motoring public, and for us as well."

As residents prepare for another night of cold, Anderson believes it will be a lot better for drivers.

"People should use some caution, but for the most part everything's cleared up pretty nicely today," he said.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.