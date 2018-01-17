State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and cras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up. 

 "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police. 

As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice. 

 "A lot of people don't realize how easy it is to lose control in icy conditions," said Anderson. 

As State Police worked through the night, Anderson says they responded to over 50 crashes and incidents in our area, some involving state troopers. 

"There was a gentleman driving an 18-wheeler...driving too fast for conditions, (and) wasn't able to move over and struck both of our vehicles," said Anderson. 

Luckily both troopers are okay, but many drivers spotted over the last two days, weren't driving safely. Some were even driving past barricades causing troopers to write tickets. 

"The barricades are not there to inconvenience anyone," said Anderson. "They're there to make it safe for the motoring public, and for us as well." 

As residents prepare for another night of cold, Anderson believes it will be a lot better for drivers.

"People should use some caution, but for the most part everything's cleared up pretty nicely today," he said. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sulphur business donates new roof to Avenue of Flags building

    Sulphur business donates new roof to Avenue of Flags building

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:59 AM EST2018-01-18 11:59:35 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days?  They are stored here in a concrete building near the display.  "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...

    More >>

    Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days?  They are stored here in a concrete building near the display.  "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...

    More >>

  • Entergy, BECI customers asked to conserve electricity

    Entergy, BECI customers asked to conserve electricity

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-18 04:59:17 GMT
    (Source: Entergy)(Source: Entergy)

    Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.  Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...

    More >>

    Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.  Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...

    More >>

  • State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

    State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:31 PM EST2018-01-18 04:31:54 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up.   "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice.   "A&nbs...

    More >>

    The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up.   "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice.   "A&nbs...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly