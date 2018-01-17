McNeese Leads The Southland In Rebounds

LAKE CHARLES—With only one game on tap this week for the McNeese women’s basketball team, that gives the Cowgirls an opportunity to work on things that need improving for its upcoming games.



One thing that the Cowgirls are very good at this season is rebounding, where they rank 21st in the nation in rebounds, pulling down 43.5 per game. It’s on the offensive glass where the Cowgirls have done their damage and its where they rank 6th in the nation with 17.0 offensive rebounds per game.



It’s been a team effort on the boards but the bulk of the rebounds have come from seniors Mercedes Rogers and Jasmyn Carswell along with freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones.



In the first six conference games, McNeese has outrebounded its opponents 279-199, grabbing 46.5 rpg. to their 33.2 rpg.



Rogers is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game so far and 8.7 rpg. in conference play. Carswell is pulling down 6.4 per game and 6.5 per conference contest while Jones is grabbing 6.9 per game and 8.7 in conference games.



In conference games, McNeese leads the league in rebounds, outrebounding its opponents by 13.3 rebounds. The Cowgirls also lead the league in offensive rebounds, averaging 19.5 per game.



The Cowgirls also rank in the Top 5 in the league in scoring offense (68.0 ppg.), free throw percent (73.4), rebounding offense (46.5), rebounding defense (29.8), rebounding margin (+13.3), assists (12.8), assists/turnover ratio (0.8), offensive rebounds (19.5) and defensive rebounds (27.0).



Individually in conference games, sophomore Caitlin Davis leads the league with 5.7 assists per game and ranks fourth in assists/turnover ratio (1.9). Jones leads the conference with 4.5 offensive rebounds per game and she and Rogers are tied for fifth in overall rebounds with 8.7 per game and Carswell ranks 13th with 6.5 rpg.



Rogers, Carswell and Shayln Riley also rank in the top 15 in the league in offensive rebounds. Rogers ranks 4th with 4.0 rpg., Carswell ranks 10th with 2.8 rpg. and Riley, who comes off the bench for the Cowgirls ranks 15th with 2.5 per game.



McNeese (7-10, 3-3 SLC) is coming off a 77-65 road win at Southeastern Louisiana last Saturday, will return to the court this Saturday when they will travel to Houston to face Houston Baptist at 2 p.m.

