Entergy, BECI customers asked to conserve electricity

Entergy and Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.

Entergy and BECI customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy.

The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed.

Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation:

Lowering thermostat

delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing

