Icy conditions send some to local emergency room - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Icy conditions send some to local emergency room

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

On Prien Lake Road,  you could sense the frustration of drivers forced to turn around because the icy overpass over Contraband Bayou was closed.

But pedestrians were allowed to cross, and at least one person slipped and fell as several witnesses looked on.

“They were coming across the bridge and a woman actually slipped and fell twice trying to cross the bridge right here,” said witness Dion Nannie.

"It's very dangerous.  It really is, you know. I don't recommend everybody getting on the road if they don't have to," said Jeremy Benoit, also a witness.

The young woman was apparently not injured but others are not so lucky.  At Christus St. Patrick Hospital they've seen victims of car crashes and 10-15 slip and fall cases.

 "The worst are head and hip by far. People can bleed in the brain, they can have a hip fracture.  Both can be fatal,” said E.R. Physician, Dr. Jim George.

Since ice covered many roads and walkways in Southwest Louisiana, there may be those who hurt themselves but did not seek medical care. 

Dr. George says any worsening injuries or those with a possible head injury may need emergency care.

“Anything more than a mild headache, a headache that's progressively worsening, they begin vomiting or have any neurologic signs, change in vision, weakness or numbness in an extremity, unusual sleepiness. Those are all signs that you should go to an E.R. immediately," said George.

Keep in mind, falling on ice is not the same as falling on dry ground as E.R. Nurse Corey Newman explains.

“With the ice, some people get more momentum because sometimes you slip and fall, as opposed to being on dry ground, there's no friction.  So, they slip and their feet fall from underneath them and they fall all the way down rather than normal fall on dry ground,” he said.

So, unless you're an ice skater it's probably best to take the doctor's advice and stay away until it melts.

E.R. doctors say head injuries may be more serious for those who take aspirin or blood thinners.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sulphur business donates new roof to Avenue of Flags building

    Sulphur business donates new roof to Avenue of Flags building

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:59 AM EST2018-01-18 11:59:35 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days?  They are stored here in a concrete building near the display.  "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...

    More >>

    Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days?  They are stored here in a concrete building near the display.  "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...

    More >>

  • Entergy, BECI customers asked to conserve electricity

    Entergy, BECI customers asked to conserve electricity

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-18 04:59:17 GMT
    (Source: Entergy)(Source: Entergy)

    Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.  Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...

    More >>

    Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.  Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...

    More >>

  • State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

    State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:31 PM EST2018-01-18 04:31:54 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up.   "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice.   "A&nbs...

    More >>

    The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up.   "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice.   "A&nbs...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly