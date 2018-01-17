Icy conditions send some to local emergency room

On Prien Lake Road, you could sense the frustration of drivers forced to turn around because the icy overpass over Contraband Bayou was closed.

But pedestrians were allowed to cross, and at least one person slipped and fell as several witnesses looked on.

“They were coming across the bridge and a woman actually slipped and fell twice trying to cross the bridge right here,” said witness Dion Nannie.

"It's very dangerous. It really is, you know. I don't recommend everybody getting on the road if they don't have to," said Jeremy Benoit, also a witness.

The young woman was apparently not injured but others are not so lucky. At Christus St. Patrick Hospital they've seen victims of car crashes and 10-15 slip and fall cases.

"The worst are head and hip by far. People can bleed in the brain, they can have a hip fracture. Both can be fatal,” said E.R. Physician, Dr. Jim George.

Since ice covered many roads and walkways in Southwest Louisiana, there may be those who hurt themselves but did not seek medical care.

Dr. George says any worsening injuries or those with a possible head injury may need emergency care.

“Anything more than a mild headache, a headache that's progressively worsening, they begin vomiting or have any neurologic signs, change in vision, weakness or numbness in an extremity, unusual sleepiness. Those are all signs that you should go to an E.R. immediately," said George.

Keep in mind, falling on ice is not the same as falling on dry ground as E.R. Nurse Corey Newman explains.

“With the ice, some people get more momentum because sometimes you slip and fall, as opposed to being on dry ground, there's no friction. So, they slip and their feet fall from underneath them and they fall all the way down rather than normal fall on dry ground,” he said.

So, unless you're an ice skater it's probably best to take the doctor's advice and stay away until it melts.

E.R. doctors say head injuries may be more serious for those who take aspirin or blood thinners.

