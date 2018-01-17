BREAKING: Burned body found near Elms Street

A burned body has been discovered on Elms St., according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department.

At 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Elmwood Apartment complex in reference to a burned body in the court yard of the complex. Officers found a female deceased and burned with a gas can near the body.

Police tell 7News investigators are working to locate potential witnesses and determine if the fire was accidental. The identity is not being released at this time.

Calcasieu Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson is at the scene providing assistance to law enforcement.

“This is an active investigation. We are treating this as a tragic, suspicious incident at this time. Once we gather all pertinent information, we will update the public further," said Johnson.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.