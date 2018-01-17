City of Crowley to host Arbor Day Ceremony

The City of Crowley will host an Arbor Day event this Friday.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at Mobley Field by the West 10th Street entrance.

This is the third year for the memorial tree planting. Any person, business or organization is welcome to participate.

For more information contact the tourism coordinator at Crowley City Hall, 783-0824, EXT 30.

