The City of Lake Charles asking residents to conserve water

The City of Lake Charles is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water over the next two days in order to help rebuild water pressure.

Water usage is high because of burst pipes and dripping faucets.

“When temperatures are above freezing, all running faucets should be turned off. Doing this will help rebuild water pressure in our system," said City Administrator John Cardonne.

Faucets only need to run a steady drip to avoid freezing.

Please call 491-1201 with any questions.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.