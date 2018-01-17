Boil advisory issued for Singer

Beauregard Parish Waterworks District No. 2 is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for residents after a break in the main water line and severe weather conditions.

Once the water has been restored to the area north of Fred Cloessner Road and all intersecting roads up to Ben Elston Road, residents are advised to boil water until further notice.

For more information please call 462-6805.

