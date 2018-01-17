Lake Street construction to start Thursday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Street construction to start Thursday

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Google) (Source: Google)

An eight month long reconstruction project to widen Lake Street is set to begin Thursday, Jan. 17. 

Lake Street between McNeese Street and Country Club Road will be closed to southbound traffic. During the reconstruction project, the northbound lane will remain open.

Southbound traffic will be detoured east on McNeese Street and then south on University Drive.

The project is expected to last until September 2018. During the closure, businesses and residents will have access to their establishments and homes.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sulphur business donates new roof to Avenue of Flags building

    Sulphur business donates new roof to Avenue of Flags building

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:59 AM EST2018-01-18 11:59:35 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days?  They are stored here in a concrete building near the display.  "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...

    More >>

    Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days?  They are stored here in a concrete building near the display.  "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...

    More >>

  • Entergy, BECI customers asked to conserve electricity

    Entergy, BECI customers asked to conserve electricity

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-18 04:59:17 GMT
    (Source: Entergy)(Source: Entergy)

    Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.  Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...

    More >>

    Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.  Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...

    More >>

  • State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

    State police talk about Tuesday night's road conditions and crashes

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:31 PM EST2018-01-18 04:31:54 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up.   "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice.   "A&nbs...

    More >>

    The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up.   "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice.   "A&nbs...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly