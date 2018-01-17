Lake Street construction to start Thursday

An eight month long reconstruction project to widen Lake Street is set to begin Thursday, Jan. 17.

Lake Street between McNeese Street and Country Club Road will be closed to southbound traffic. During the reconstruction project, the northbound lane will remain open.

Southbound traffic will be detoured east on McNeese Street and then south on University Drive.

The project is expected to last until September 2018. During the closure, businesses and residents will have access to their establishments and homes.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.