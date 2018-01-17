Legal corner: When does duck hunting season really end?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.

Question: I needed to file a lawsuit, and was given a sample “petition”. Is that the same thing as a lawsuit?

Answer: The definition of a petition is a “formal written and signed request to an official person or body with authority particular to that issue.”

The most common use of the term one may associate with a petition is when citizens express their concerns over a matter by collecting signatures to show support or opposition to an issue or an official. However, using the definition of a “formal written request,” it is also how courts in Louisiana are asked to decide an issue. For example, when a succession is filed in Louisiana, it is done with a “Petition for Possession.” When a standard car accident case is filed, it is done most often using a “Petition for Damages.” And some petitions are obvious, such as a “Petition for Divorce” or a “Petition for Intervention” or a “Petition for Eviction.” So, yes, filing a lawsuit is usually done by way of petitioning the court, though there is usually only the signature of the petitioner or their representative required.

Question: I thought duck season ended this weekend, but I heard that parts of Calcasieu are in a different zone and the season extends another week. How can one Parish have two different seasons?

Answer: This is a little confusing, and here is why:

There used to two zones – East and West, but recently the state has been divided into three zones: East, West and Coastal. To see the boundaries of each zone, go to LDWF website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov

Click on “Hunting Regulations”

Click on “Migratory Birds and Waterfowl”

At the bottom of the page, click on “Printable Waterfowl Map”.

Then you can return to the same page and click on “Seasons” in the top left corner to view the opening and closing dates.

Yes, it appears that the zone may divide some parishes, so the same parish will have different seasons.

Question: I am a junior and I get live checks in the mail without Jr. on them. My dad cashed two checks that had my name without Jr., but it was under my social. Can the loan company be held responsible because it did not state my name properly?

Answer: Possibly. Failing to issue checks with the appropriate name may make the loan company responsible for reimbursing you. However, they may have a valid defense, such as the term “junior” may not have be clearly indicated on some of the loan documents in their file.

However, the problem is that although the loan company may be ordered to compensate you for the actions of your father, they would most certainly come after your father both civilly and criminally – they are NOT just going to pay you both! They could press charges against your father for conversion and/or forgery, if they can prove he knew it was not his check. Also, they may get a judgment against him, which they can use to seize and sell his property.

