Free kids tennis play day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This frigid weather might have you feeling stir crazy and if you have kids, no doubt cabin fever is setting in!

Believe it or not, we will be about 40 degrees higher this weekend and you can get your kids outdoors at a free kids tennis play day on Saturday, January 20.

The Lake Area Community Tennis Association is hosting the free event for middle school students from 2:00-4:00 Saturday afternoon at the Lake Charles Ward 3 Power Centre Complex tennis courts.

You're invited to come out and learn the basics of tennis with this free clinic. This event is for children ages 10-14.

Tennis professionals will be doing tennis drills, games and the clinic will end with a pizza party.

Find out more information about ways to play tennis by visiting lakeareatennis.com.

