Free kids tennis play day

Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days? They are stored here in a concrete building near the display. "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...More >>
Two days a year, the Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery is home to the nation's largest display of veteran casket flags. But what happens to those flags the other 363 days? They are stored here in a concrete building near the display. "We have a well-made storage shelter," said Ted Harless of the Avenue of Flags. "It's like a bomb shelter, made out of concrete walls. But the roof got old. We started having leaks. We were putting tarps over them and kept the pl...More >>
Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night. Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...More >>
Entergy asked its customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night. Entergy customers should begin electricity conservation at 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chip Arnould, spokesman for Entergy. The unusual request comes as electricity could exceed available generation, meaning periodic power outages would be needed. Below is a list of suggestions for power conservation: Lowering thermostat delaying laundry, dish washing and bathing Copyright 2018 KPLC...More >>
The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up. "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police. As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice. "A&nbs...More >>
The weather shut down both the I-10 and I-210 bridges Tuesday night leaving many stranded for hours. Wednesday the ice melted allowing roads to open back up. "The biggest challenge was for the people that were caught up in that traffic," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police. As the sun set Tuesday afternoon hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the interstate as the I-10 bridge shut down after a truck slid on ice. "A&nbs...More >>
Calcasieu Parish schools will remain closed tomorrow, Jan. 18 due to ice, water, and heat issues. All central office locations will open at 11 a.m. KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Calcasieu Parish schools will remain closed tomorrow, Jan. 18 due to ice, water, and heat issues. All central office locations will open at 11 a.m. KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A burned body has been discovered on Elm St., according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department. The circumstances of the death aren't clear at this time, and the body has not been identified yet. KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A burned body has been discovered on Elm St., according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department. The circumstances of the death aren't clear at this time, and the body has not been identified yet. KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>