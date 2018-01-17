Legislators propose changes to casino laws

After nearly 20 years, Louisiana lawmakers will be asked to rewrite the state's riverboat casino laws for the first time.

A legislative task force is recommending two main changes: to move the casinos to land and to redefine the limits on gambling space.

Senator Ronnie Johns, a Lake Charles Republican, says he'll sponsor the proposals in the regular legislative session that begins in March.

Task force members say the changes will address concerns in an important state industry. Riverboat gambling contributes $400 million annually to the treasury.

