Incoming, outgoing flight canceled at Lake Charles Regional - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Incoming, outgoing flight canceled at Lake Charles Regional

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Lake Charles Regional Airport) (Source: Lake Charles Regional Airport)

An incoming flight and an outgoing flight at the Lake Charles Regional Airport were canceled this morning

A United flight arriving from Houston at 10:33 a.m. was canceled as was an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart for Dallas Forth Worth at 6:15 a.m.

Click HERE for the latest on weather conditions.

Flights for the rest of the day are still listed as on time.

To check flights, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 17

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 17

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:13 AM EST2018-01-17 16:13:08 GMT

    Ireall N Chest, 25, Harvey: Two counts instate detainer.  Troy Scott Coker, 35, Sulphur: Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: $15,000. Anthony Dashuan Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, six counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft. Bond: $5,000.  Dontrelle Washington, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.  Dion Matthews Smith, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, ...

    More >>

    Ireall N Chest, 25, Harvey: Two counts instate detainer.  Troy Scott Coker, 35, Sulphur: Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: $15,000. Anthony Dashuan Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, six counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft. Bond: $5,000.  Dontrelle Washington, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.  Dion Matthews Smith, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, ...

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: LCPD asks drivers to avoid I-10 in Lake Charles, says interstate covered in ice

    TRAFFIC: LCPD asks drivers to avoid I-10 in Lake Charles, says interstate covered in ice

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:03 AM EST2018-01-17 16:03:26 GMT
    Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)

    Authorities continue to urge drivers to stay off the road in Southwest Louisiana, due to the chance of ice on the roads.

    More >>

    Authorities continue to urge drivers to stay off the road in Southwest Louisiana, due to the chance of ice on the roads.

    More >>

  • Free kids tennis play day

    Free kids tennis play day

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-01-17 15:07:51 GMT
    The Lake Area Community Tennis Association is hosting a free kids tennis play day on Saturday, January 20. (Source: KPLC)The Lake Area Community Tennis Association is hosting a free kids tennis play day on Saturday, January 20. (Source: KPLC)

    The Lake Area Community Tennis Association is hosting a free tennis play day for middle school students from 2:00-4:00 Saturday afternoon at the Lake Charles Ward 3 Power Centre Complex tennis courts. 

    More >>

    The Lake Area Community Tennis Association is hosting a free tennis play day for middle school students from 2:00-4:00 Saturday afternoon at the Lake Charles Ward 3 Power Centre Complex tennis courts. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly