Incoming, outgoing flight canceled at Lake Charles Regional

Ireall N Chest, 25, Harvey: Two counts instate detainer. Troy Scott Coker, 35, Sulphur: Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: $15,000. Anthony Dashuan Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, six counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft. Bond: $5,000. Dontrelle Washington, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Dion Matthews Smith, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, ...More >>
Authorities continue to urge drivers to stay off the road in Southwest Louisiana, due to the chance of ice on the roads.More >>
The Lake Area Community Tennis Association is hosting a free tennis play day for middle school students from 2:00-4:00 Saturday afternoon at the Lake Charles Ward 3 Power Centre Complex tennis courts.More >>
After nearly 20 years, Louisiana lawmakers will be asked to rewrite the state's riverboat casino laws for the first time. A legislative task force is recommending two main changes: to move the casinos to land and to redefine the limits on gambling space. Senator Ronnie Johns, a Lake Charles Republican, says he'll sponsor the proposals in the regular legislative session that begins in March. Task force members ...More >>
Winter weather closures in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
