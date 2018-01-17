Incoming, outgoing flight canceled at Lake Charles Regional

An incoming flight and an outgoing flight at the Lake Charles Regional Airport were canceled this morning

A United flight arriving from Houston at 10:33 a.m. was canceled as was an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart for Dallas Forth Worth at 6:15 a.m.

Click HERE for the latest on weather conditions.

Flights for the rest of the day are still listed as on time.

To check flights, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.