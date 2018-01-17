Ice covers many streets in downtown Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ice covers many streets in downtown Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
(KPLC) -

Ice covers many roads across Southwest Louisiana, including downtown Lake Charles. Black ice can be seen on the Lake Charles Skycam pointed at Lakeshore Drive near the Civic Center. Other roads with ice reported include Ryan Street, Broad Street, and Pujo Street, all in the downtown area.

Ice has been reported on bridges and overpasses across Southwest Louisiana including US 171 in the Moss Bluff and Gillis areas, but state police say most major highways in Southwest Louisiana are passable.

