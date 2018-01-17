Winter weather closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Weather-related closures for Jan. 17 in Southwest Louisiana.

Closures:

City of Lake Charles Transit service will resume Wednesday as soon as roads are safe.

City of Lake Charles trash and garbage pickup will not run Wednesday. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 18. Thursday pickups will occur on Friday, and Friday pickups will occur on Saturday this week only.

ABC Training Center.

Allen Parish courthouse.

Calcasieu courthouse.

Calcasieu Clerk of Court.

Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices.

Calcasieu Parish transit buses halted operations at noon Tuesday.

Calcasieu Parish public library branches. No fines will be charged during the weather closure.

Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor's Office.

Cameron Parish Solid Waste Sites.

CARC.

Center for Orthopedics opens at noon Wednesday.

Eye Clinic opens at noon Wednesday.

JD Bank branches open at noon Wednesday.

Lake Charles City Court.

All State of Louisiana offices.

Southwest Louisiana Credit Union branches in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake.

Sulphur City offices open at noon Wednesday. Sulphur Courthouse and Marshal offices will be closed Wednesday.

Cameron Parish Southern Solid Waste will not college garbage on Wednesday.

Carlyss Water Works.

Vein Center of Southwest Louisiana opens at noon Wednesday.

Waste Management. Wednesday routes will run on Thursday, Thursday on Friday, etc. and run one day behind schedule thru Saturday.

Westlake City Hall opens at noon Wednesday with limited staff.

Cancellations:

A Freeman Driving School in Oakdale mandatory parental orientation.

Our Lady of Good Council religious ed classes.

Other:

Cameron Parish Livestock Show & Scholarship Competition:

Wednesday, Jan. 17 - Cattle Show will not begin until noon. Poultry and rabbit shows will not begin until 2 p.m.

Due to the basketball game on Thursday night, the Livestock Scholarship Competition has moved up to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Life Center in Creole.

