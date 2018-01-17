Statewide travel warning: I-10 closed from Lafayette to Slidell - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Statewide travel warning: I-10 closed from Lafayette to Slidell

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: DOTD) (Source: DOTD)
(KPLC) -

Ice is causing critical disruptions for travelers in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas Wednesday morning.

I-10 from Lafayette to Slidell is closed in both directions, causing issues for anyone traveling from Southwest Louisiana to eastern portions of the state. For anyone traveling in the Baton Rouge area, you can see an updated list of road closures here

According to Louisiana State Police, the I-210 bridge remains closed in both directions due to ice. The I-10 bridge is currently open.

Ice has been reported on bridges and overpasses across Southwest Louisiana including US 171 in the Moss Bluff and Gillis areas, but state police say most major highways in Southwest Louisiana are passable.

