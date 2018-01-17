FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazardous morning commute; improving by afternoon

With numerous wrecks and bridge closures across most all of South Louisiana this morning, your best bet is to stay off the roads if at all possible, but if you must travel then stick to surface roads and use extreme caution. With temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, we won’t begin to thaw out until this afternoon when we get back to above freezing for a few hours and plenty of sun will help to dry up any residual water today.

Extremely low wind chill values in the single digits are making for a miserably cold feel, if tip-toeing around puddles of frozen water and glazed sidewalks isn’t already bad enough this morning. Bundle up and wear plenty of layers including a hat, gloves and protection for your face, as these very low wind chill values will be in place through late-morning.

We are in store for another very hard freeze tonight, but without the significant travel issues due to drier roads and bridges by the time temperatures reach hard freeze territory after sunset. Sunshine today will really help dry things up, but the extreme cold tonight will result in another pipe buster for Southwest Louisiana if precautions are not taken to protect outdoor and exposed water pipes one more night.

I don’t expect a repeat closure of the numerous bridges and roads tonight as they should have enough time to thaw and dry out this afternoon, with business as usual for Thursday with afternoon highs finally back up into the 40s tomorrow.

A big warm-up continues into the start of the weekend as highs return to the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday ahead of our next cold front which will bring a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms to the area late in the day Sunday into Sunday night. Behind this front, temperatures will drop slightly by next week, back into the lower 60s for highs on Monday and lows in the 40s, more normal for this time of year for Southwest Louisiana!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry