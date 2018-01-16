About 5,000 residents without power across SWLA

All of the precipitation has come to an end, that means no additional water on roadways. But ice will remain an issue through Wednesday morning as temperatures may not get above freezing until near noon.More >>
Many residents in are without power in Southwest Louisiana. Entergy is reporting around 700 residents in Calcasieu Parish and an estimated 2,200 residents in Jefferson Davis Parish have lost power. Entergy expects power to be restored by 9 p.m. Beauregard Parish Electric is reporting that around 1,700 residents are without power in Allen Parish. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.More >>
Schools will be closed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to poor weather conditions. KPLC will post school closures as they are announced. School Closures: Allen Parish Calcasieu Parish Beauregard Parish Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School Diocese of Lake Charles Jeff Davis Parish Glad Tidings Preschool Lake Charles Charter Academy Lake Charles College Prep Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Copyright 2018 KP...More >>
Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.More >>
