About 5,000 residents without power across SWLA

About 5,000 residents without power across SWLA

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Many residents are without power in Southwest Louisiana.

Entergy is reporting around 700 residents in Calcasieu Parish and an estimated 2,200 residents in Jefferson Davis Parish have lost power.

Entergy expects power to be restored by 9 p.m.

Beauregard Parish Electric is reporting that around 1,700 residents are without power in Allen Parish.

