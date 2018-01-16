Jury selection starts in Woodrow Karey manslaughter case; Third Circuit stays trial until 10 am Thursday

Despite the bad weather, they started picking a jury in the trial of Woodrow Karey-- charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a pastor in front of his congregation.

The state and defense are still at odds over at least one issue they're asking an appeal court to resolve.

It's coming up on five years since Pastor Ronald Harris was shot to death in front of his congregation at the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Lake Charles.

If convicted, Karey faces between twenty and forty years in prison, because the state plans to use a firearm enhancement. That makes the minimum sentence twenty years.

Defense attorneys representing Karey have said the killing was justified.

"Our position is that Mr. Karey's committed no crime. We're not worried about any sentencing provision later on to be determined after a trial. This is a justifiable homicide," said attorney Adam Johnson, back in October 2017. He and Todd Clemons represent Karey.

While the defense has not revealed, publicly, why they say the homicide is justified,it's an issue both sides want to question jurors about. The judge has found only the defense can question prospective jurors about concepts of justifiable homicide, self defense, defense of others and what's called the aggressor doctrine.

Prosecutor Hugo Holland explains that's why they asked for emergency help from the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

"Allowing the criminal defense lawyers to ask questions about a point of law and prohibiting the state from doing so is fundamentally unfair, that they're allowed to do something we're not allowed to do," said Holland.

Another issue is autopsy photos of the victim. The state wants to use all five photos but the defense disagrees and wants the jury to see fewer.

"If the defense agrees that we can use all the photos, there's nothing to complain about. On the other hand, if the defense doesn't agree then we probably have to take that issue up as well," he said. First Assistant D.A. Cynthia Killingsworth is the lead prosecutor on the case.

The first panel of possible jurors underwent preliminary questions before court closed at noon due to bad weather. An estimated 60 people have been summoned for jury duty in the case.

This afternoon the Third Circuit put the Karey trial on hold until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Defense attorneys were not available for an interview for this story.

