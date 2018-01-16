Winter weather closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Wintry weather conditions are hitting Southwest Louisiana today, resulting in closures and postponements.

Closures:

Due to weather conditions and safety concerns, Waste Management will be closed on Wednesday. Wednesday routes will run on Thursday, Thursday on Friday, etc. and run one day behind schedule thru Saturday.

City of Lake Charles Transit service will resume, weather permitting, Wednesday as soon as roads are safe.

City of Lake Charles trash and garbage pickup will not run Wednesday, January 17. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Thursday, January 18. Thursday pickups will occur on Friday, and Friday pickups will occur on Saturday this week only.

ABC Training Center closed Wednesday.

Calcasieu courthouse closed Wednesday.

Calcasieu Clerk of Court closed Wednesday.

Calcasieu District Attorney's Office closed Wednesday.

Cameron Parish Solid Waste Sites closed Wednesday.

Lake Charles City Court closed Wednesday.

All Louisiana state offices closed Wednesday.

Sulphur City offices will be closed until noon Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Cancellations:

A Freeman Driving School in Oakdale mandatory parental orientation scheduled for Wednesday.

Lake Charles Historic Preservation Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Items will be hard at regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

Our Lady of Good Council religious ed classes scheduled Wednesday.

Postponements:

Other:

Cameron Parish Livestock Show & Scholarship Competition:

Wednesday, Jan. 17 - Cattle Show will not begin until noon. Poultry and rabbit shows will not begin until 2 p.m.

Due to the basketball game on Thursday night, the Livestock Scholarship Competition has moved up to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Life Center in Creole.

