UPDATED: Latest winter weather closures - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winter weather closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Wintry weather conditions are hitting Southwest Louisiana today, resulting in closures and postponements.

Click HERE for the latest on the weather.

Closures:

Due to weather conditions and safety concerns, Waste Management will be closed on Wednesday.  Wednesday routes will run on Thursday, Thursday on Friday, etc. and run one day behind schedule thru Saturday.  

City of Lake Charles Transit service will resume, weather permitting, Wednesday as soon as roads are safe.

City of Lake Charles trash and garbage pickup will not run Wednesday, January 17.  Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Thursday, January 18. Thursday pickups will occur on Friday, and Friday pickups will occur on Saturday this week only.

ABC Training Center closed Wednesday.

Calcasieu courthouse closed Wednesday.

Calcasieu Clerk of Court closed Wednesday.

Calcasieu District Attorney's Office closed Wednesday.

Cameron Parish Solid Waste Sites closed  Wednesday.

Lake Charles City Court closed Wednesday.

All Louisiana state offices closed Wednesday.

Sulphur City offices will be closed until noon Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Cancellations:

A Freeman Driving School in Oakdale mandatory parental orientation scheduled for Wednesday.

Lake Charles Historic Preservation Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Items will be hard at regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

Our Lady of Good Council religious ed classes scheduled Wednesday.

Postponements:

Waste Management routes for Wednesday will not run. Routes will be one day behind through Saturday.

Other:

Cameron Parish Livestock Show & Scholarship Competition:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 17 - Cattle Show will not begin until noon. Poultry and rabbit shows will not begin until 2 p.m.
  • Due to the basketball game on Thursday night, the Livestock Scholarship Competition has moved up to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Life Center in Creole.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC: I-10 bridge open in both directions, I-210 bridge shut down until tomorrow

    TRAFFIC: I-10 bridge open in both directions, I-210 bridge shut down until tomorrow

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:48 PM EST2018-01-17 02:48:16 GMT
    Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)

    The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.

    More >>

    The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.

    More >>

  • Winter Weather is making its way through Southwest Louisiana

    Winter Weather is making its way through Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:13 PM EST2018-01-17 02:13:40 GMT

    Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.

    More >>

    Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.

    More >>

  • About 5,000 residents without power across SWLA

    About 5,000 residents without power across SWLA

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-01-17 01:58:18 GMT
    Power OutagePower Outage
    Many residents in are without power in Southwest Louisiana. Entergy is reporting around 700 residents in Calcasieu Parish and an estimated 2,200 residents in Jefferson Davis Parish have lost power. Entergy expects power to be restored by 9 p.m. Beauregard Parish Electric is reporting that around 1,700 residents are without power in Allen Parish. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Many residents in are without power in Southwest Louisiana. Entergy is reporting around 700 residents in Calcasieu Parish and an estimated 2,200 residents in Jefferson Davis Parish have lost power. Entergy expects power to be restored by 9 p.m. Beauregard Parish Electric is reporting that around 1,700 residents are without power in Allen Parish. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly