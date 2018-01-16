Residents react to snowfall in Leesville

The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.More >>
Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.More >>
Despite the bad weather, they started picking a jury in the trial of Woodrow Karey-- charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a pastor in front of his congregation. The state and defense are still at odds over at least one issue they're asking an appeal court to resolve. It's coming up on five years since Pastor Ronald Harris was shot to death in front of his congregation at the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Lake Charles. If convicted, Karey faces between twent...More >>
Snow made a rare return to Southwest Louisiana today. Areas of Vernon Parish saw lots of snow fall throughout the day, but it didn't stop people from being out and about. In Leesville, it was business as usual for some residents who went out to go to different stores like Walmart. There were a few people who were surprised by the snow and some who tried to endure the cold with just a T-Shirt.More >>
