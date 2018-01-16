Residents react to snowfall in Leesville - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents react to snowfall in Leesville

LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Snow made a rare return to Southwest Louisiana today.
Areas of Vernon Parish saw lots of snow fall throughout the day, but it didn't stop people from being out and about.

In Leesville, it was business as usual for some residents who went out to go to different stores like Walmart.

There were a few people who were surprised by the snow and some who tried to endure the cold with just a T-Shirt.

