TRAFFIC: I-10 bridge open in both directions, I-210 bridge shut down until tomorrow

Authorities are shutting down the 210 bridge until tomorrow.

Both the east and westbound lanes of the I-10 bridge are now open.

Ice is accumulating on bridges throughout Southwest Louisiana.

Lake Charles police are asking drivers to stay off the roads except for emergencies.

There are several accidents on I-10 and 210.

Sgt. James Anderson, with Louisiana State Police Troop D, said ice is beginning to form on bridges and overpasses in our area, including the I-10 and I-210 bridges, the I-10 overpass near US 165 in Jeff Davis Parish, and the US 171 overpass near Ragley in Beauregard Parish.

Troop D is responding to crashes on the US 171 bridge over the Calcasieu, US 90 eastbound at I-10, the I-10 overpass over US 165 and the US 171 overpass in Ragley.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Public Works Department is closing the bridge on Old Spanish Trail from Trousdale Road to Prater Road. Local traffic has access to either side of the road leading up to the bridge but there will be no bridge access.

For Louisiana road conditions, dial 511 from any phone in Louisiana or visit www.511la.org.

KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive information.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.