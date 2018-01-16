Governor's office activates crisis team due to wintry weather conditions

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness activated its Crisis Action Team (CAT) Tuesday afternoon, due to the wintry weather conditions currently impacting the state. Team members will monitor the conditions, provide situational reports to state and local leaders, and help answer any calls for support from local partners.

The activation comes as much of the state is dealing with sleet and snow on the roadways. The National Weather Service indicates many areas will also face extended periods of time below the freezing mark.

"Due to extreme weather possible as freezing temperatures impact Louisiana, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that all state offices will remain closed through Wednesday," according to a news release.

The Governor's office encourages drivers who must travel to check Louisiana's travel information website for updates on road closures and other important information.