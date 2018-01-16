Guidry not going to Florida State, will remain at McNeese

Despite being linked to the Florida State Seminoles in multiple reports over the last week, McNeese head coach Lance Guidry will remain head coach of the Cowboys.

In a report from GridironNow.com, the website said Guidry made a trip to Tallahassee, FL and was being considered as an assistant coach for the Seminoles.

Guidry's likely interest in the position stemmed directly from his relationship with new FSU coach, Willie Taggart. Guidry served as defensive coordinator under Taggart at Western Kentucky for two seasons (2011-2012). Guidry was WKU's interim head coach for the Little Caesars Bowl in 2012, after Taggart left to coach South Florida.

In two seasons as the head coach at McNeese, Guidry has posted a 15-7 overall record, including a 12-6 mark in the Southland Conference.

