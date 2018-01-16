SkyCam View: Snow in SWLA

Schools will be closed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to poor weather conditions. KPLC will post school closures as they are announced. School Closures: Allen Parish Calcasieu Parish Beauregard Parish Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School Diocese of Lake Charles Jeff Davis Parish Glad Tidings Preschool Lake Charles Charter Academy Lake Charles College Prep Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Copyright 2018 KP...More >>
The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.
Winter precipitation will continue to fall across Southwest Louisiana until early Tuesday evening when drier air arrives. Accumulation is still expected to be limited and most likely in areas north of US highway 190 where 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected.
Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.
