Temporary cold weather shelter in place at Water's Edge Church

Water's Edge Gathering Church, at 2760 Power Center Pkwy., is set up as a temporary shelter until at least Thursday.

They have cots, air mattresses, blankets, coats, food, and water for anyone that needs to get out of the cold.

Volunteers will be going around to pick people up who need a ride. Call 337-476-7470 to arrange a pickup.

LCPD will also be picking anyone up they see off the streets.

Organizers say they will need more pre-prepared meals, water, and air mattresses. Volunteers are also needed.

Anyone who shows up will not be turned away, they helped shelter 96 people last week.

