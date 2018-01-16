Schools closed Wednesday in Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Jeff Davis

Schools will be closed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to poor weather conditions.

McNeese and SOWELA will also be closed Wednesday.

KPLC will post school closures as they are announced.

School Closures:

Allen Parish

ABC Training Center

Beauregard Parish

Bethel Christian School in Jennings

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School

Calcasieu Parish

Cameron Parish

Delta Tech

Diocese of Lake Charles

Eastwood Christian Academy.

Jeff Davis Parish

Glad Tidings Preschool

Hamilton Christian School

Lake Charles Charter Academy

Lake Charles College Prep

McNeese State University

Miss Ellen’s Childcare Center

Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy

SOWELA Technical Community College

Vernon Parish

Wee Wisdom Preschool in Sulphur

