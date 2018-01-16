FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bitterly cold overnight with ice likely an issue on area bridges

10 p.m. update: All of the precipitation has come to an end, that means no additional water on roadways. But ice will remain an issue through Wednesday morning as temperatures may not get above freezing until near noon. Travel is no recommend across Southwest Louisiana through Wednesday morning. If you must travel, so so with extreme caution and give yourself a lot of extra time.

3 p.m. forecast: Winter precipitation will continue to fall across Southwest Louisiana until early Tuesday evening when drier air arrives. Accumulation is still expected to be limited and most likely in areas north of US highway 190 where 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected. From US 190 south to the Intracoastal Waterway there will be a mixture of sleet, snow, and rain with less than 1 inch of snow expected. And south of the Intracoastal very little to no accumulation is expected. and most accumulation of snow will occur on elevated surfaces and grassy areas.

The precipitation will come to an end early this evening, but many area roads and bridges will have water on them tonight. And that is a problem because temperatures will continue to drop overnight and ice is likely to form on some bridges and overpasses. There is no way to predict which roadways may have problems and when, so be sure to monitor our website and news app for updates throughout the evening and into early Wednesday. If closures occur, we will post that information. Best word of advice, if you don't have to travel overnight then don't!

The other issue is the wind with north winds gusting 10 to 20 mph at times through late tonight. That will cause wind chills to range from 5 to 15 by early Wednesday morning which is dangerously low and can result in hypothermia or even frostbite for those exposed to the elements for lengthy periods of time overnight tonight. Actual temperatures will range form the mid 10s to mid 20s from north to south.

Remember to keep your pets indoors and wrap any exposed pipes as temperatures will be low enough to cause uninsulated water lines to freeze and burst.

Temperatures will finally warm back to above freezing by midday Wednesday which will allow for any frozen precipitation to thaw and roads to clear by midday Wednesday. Another hard freeze is on tap for Wednesday night with lows again in the lower 20s before warmer weather returns by the end of the work week.

