Two-year-old to undergo third surgery after coding during last one

Two year old Colton Bruce has been through more in his life than most could ever imagine experiencing.

"His left lung is enlarged so much it's pushing everything to the right," said Rebecca Robison, Colton's mother.

His first surgery took place when he was just 10 days old.

During his surgery in October, doctors nearly lost him.

"They gave him anesthesia, and he coded," Robison said. "They spend 18 minutes doing CPR to get his heart to beat again on it's own."

But, through it all, Colton has had a smile on his face.

His sister, five-year-old Camryn, now wants to become a doctor to find a cure for her brother.

Colton will undergo another surgery in February.

The family is hosting a fundraiser on January 21st to raise money and awareness for the families trips to Houston.

It will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mangan Center.

