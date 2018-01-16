Two-year-old to undergo third surgery after coding during last one

President Donald Trump is in excellent physical health and also shows no signs of age-related cognitive decline, according to a detailed briefing Tuesday following his annual check-up.More >>
Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.
