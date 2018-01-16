SLIDESHOW: Winter Weather - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SLIDESHOW: Winter Weather

It's the first winter storm for Southwest Louisiana in 2018! 


HERE are some of your pictures.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Schools closed Wednesday in Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Jeff Davis

    Schools closed Wednesday in Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Jeff Davis

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-01-16 22:30:25 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Schools will be closed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to poor weather conditions. KPLC will post school closures as they are announced. School Closures: Allen Parish Calcasieu Parish Beauregard Parish Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School Diocese of Lake Charles Jeff Davis Parish Glad Tidings Preschool  Lake Charles Charter Academy Lake Charles College Prep Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy  Copyright 2018 KP...

    More >>

    Schools will be closed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to poor weather conditions. KPLC will post school closures as they are announced. School Closures: Allen Parish Calcasieu Parish Beauregard Parish Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School Diocese of Lake Charles Jeff Davis Parish Glad Tidings Preschool  Lake Charles Charter Academy Lake Charles College Prep Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy  Copyright 2018 KP...

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: I-10 bridge closed due to ice

    TRAFFIC: I-10 bridge closed due to ice

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-16 22:19:28 GMT
    Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)

    The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.

    More >>

    The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter precipitation continues until this evening

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter precipitation continues until this evening

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter precipitation continues until this evening

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:06 PM EST2018-01-16 22:06:56 GMT

    Winter precipitation will continue to fall across Southwest Louisiana until early Tuesday evening when drier air arrives.  Accumulation is still expected to be limited and most likely in areas north of US highway 190 where 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected.  

    More >>

    Winter precipitation will continue to fall across Southwest Louisiana until early Tuesday evening when drier air arrives.  Accumulation is still expected to be limited and most likely in areas north of US highway 190 where 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly