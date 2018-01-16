Special one-hour 7News at Noon today - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Special one-hour 7News at Noon today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The wintry weather moving through Southwest Louisiana is posing a threat to many area roads and has closed all area schools.

7News has crews across our five-parish area getting a first-hand look at the rain, sleet, and snow currently falling.

We will have a special one-hour edition of 7News at Noon today, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until 12:30 p.m.

Join Kayla Courvell and Meteorologist Ben Terry for the information you need to know as temperatures continue to drop and our weather conditions deteriorate.

If you are not in front of a television, you can watch it streaming live HERE and on your 7News Mobile App.

  More Local News

  • BREAKING

    Schools closed Wednesday in Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Jeff Davis

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-01-16 22:30:25 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Schools will be closed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to poor weather conditions. KPLC will post school closures as they are announced. School Closures: Allen Parish Calcasieu Parish Beauregard Parish Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School Diocese of Lake Charles Jeff Davis Parish Glad Tidings Preschool  Lake Charles Charter Academy Lake Charles College Prep Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy  Copyright 2018 KP...

  • TRAFFIC: I-10 bridge closed due to ice

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-16 22:19:28 GMT
    Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)Accident on the I-10 bridge. (Source: KPLC)

    The I-10 bridge has been closed due to ice.

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter precipitation continues until this evening

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:06 PM EST2018-01-16 22:06:56 GMT

    Winter precipitation will continue to fall across Southwest Louisiana until early Tuesday evening when drier air arrives.  Accumulation is still expected to be limited and most likely in areas north of US highway 190 where 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected.  

