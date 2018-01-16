Special one-hour 7News at Noon today

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The wintry weather moving through Southwest Louisiana is posing a threat to many area roads and has closed all area schools.

7News has crews across our five-parish area getting a first-hand look at the rain, sleet, and snow currently falling.

We will have a special one-hour edition of 7News at Noon today, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until 12:30 p.m.



Join Kayla Courvell and Meteorologist Ben Terry for the information you need to know as temperatures continue to drop and our weather conditions deteriorate.

