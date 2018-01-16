Sunrise birthdays: Jan. 16

Despite being linked to the Florida State Seminoles in multiple reports over the last week, McNeese head coach Lance Guidry will remain head coach of the Cowboys. In a report from GridironNow.com, the website said Guidry made a trip to Tallahassee, FL and was being considered as an assistant coach for the Seminoles. Guidry's likely interest in the position stemmed directly from his relationship with new FSU coach, Willie Taggart. Guidry served as defens...

