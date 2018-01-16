Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 15, 2018

As the temperatures continue to drop across Southwest Louisiana, be aware that cold weather poses serious threats to your pets' health. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cold weather may worsen some medical conditions, such as arthritis. Just like people, pets' cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level, and health. The organization has the following recommendations for pet owners during freezing temperat...More >>
Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.More >>
With the onset of a wintry mix underway across most all of Southwest Louisiana as of midday, temperatures continue to fall to near 32 degrees area-wide. While there are no reports of any travel issues at this time, some bridges and overpasses could begin to ice over by late afternoon as the duration of time below freezing continues to increase and further precipitation falls into the afternoon.More >>
We will have a special one hour edition of 7News at Noon today, beginning at 11:30 A.M. and lasting until 12:30 P.M.More >>
