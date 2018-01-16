Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 15, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 15, 2018

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Misty Veonica Anderson, 46, Orange: Drug possession.

Jeroid David Guillory, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice, possession of drugs with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or produce, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Wayland Lekeith Thibodeaux, 44, Sulphur: Obscenity, drug paraphernalia.

Carl Allen Rogers, Jr., 48, Lake Charles: No turn signals, drug possession, drug paraphernalia.

Michael Donovan Durousseau, 26, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana, drug possession, drug paraphernalia.

Tremaine Shante Citizen, 26, Lake Charles: False imprisonment, first-degree robbery.

Johnathan Bradley Truitt, 30, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Wilson Terrance Fuselier, 25, Lake Charles: Drug possession, first-offense possession of marijuana.

Cayden James Mears, 17, Dequincy: First-offense possession of marijuana. Bond: $500.

Felton James Sonnier, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Perry Michael Hebert, 57, Lake Charles: False imprisonment, first-degree robbery, first-offense possession of marijuana, drug possession, drug paraphernalia.

Terrell Rashassan Gibson, 31, Picayune, MS: Out-of-state detainer.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cold weather poses threats to cats, dogs

    Cold weather poses threats to cats, dogs

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-16 17:30:06 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    As the temperatures continue to drop across Southwest Louisiana, be aware that cold weather poses serious threats to your pets' health.  According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cold weather may worsen some medical conditions, such as arthritis. Just like people, pets' cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level, and health. The organization has the following recommendations for pet owners during freezing temperat...

    More >>

    As the temperatures continue to drop across Southwest Louisiana, be aware that cold weather poses serious threats to your pets' health.  According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cold weather may worsen some medical conditions, such as arthritis. Just like people, pets' cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level, and health. The organization has the following recommendations for pet owners during freezing temperat...

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Winter Weather

    SLIDESHOW: Winter Weather

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-01-16 17:29:58 GMT

    Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.

    More >>

    Winter weather hits Southwest Louisiana for the second time this season.

    More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: Jan. 16

    Sunrise birthdays: Jan. 16

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:20 AM EST2018-01-16 15:20:00 GMT
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 16:More >>
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 16:More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly