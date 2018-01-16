Lake Charles author Adley Cormier to speak at Connecting Our Roo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles author Adley Cormier to speak at Connecting Our Roots

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect

Lake Charles Author and historian Adley Cormier will be the guest speaker at this morning's "Connecting Our Roots" program. Adley Cormier is a recipient of the 2017 Mayor's Arts Award for Citizen of the Humanities.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on 715 Kirkman St. It is free and open to the public.

Connecting Our Roots is program designed to serve the older members of Good Shepherd's congregation and the community. Cormier's talk will be a lively romp through Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana history.

His newly released book, Lost Lake Charles, delves deep into Lake Charles's past.

