FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter weather advisory through tonight

A big change is underway in our weather this morning as an Arctic cold front is sending temperatures plunging with already a winter storm underway across NW Louisiana as snow continues to fall. We will continue to see temperatures fall to near freezing by late-morning and continue to remain at or near 32 through the remainder of the afternoon.

Precipitation will begin as light rain early in the morning before transitioning over to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow. This changeover to snow will occur faster over northern portions of the viewing area, especially for Vernon where 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible today.

Farther south, the changeover to snow will occur later in the afternoon and evening with initially the concern of minor ice accumulations likely into the afternoon which will begin to cause some icing on bridges and overpasses as the day progresses.

There does not look to be enough ice accumulation to cause any widespread or lengthy power outages but some minor ice accumulation could result in sporadic brief outages by this evening.

Total snow accumulations of less than ½ inch looks possible for areas south of US-190 with some locations in northern Beauregard Parish could see closer to inch.

Any precipitation that falls, even if it thaws, will refreeze through the evening and overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 20s overnight, making for hazardous travel with the development of black ice making for slick roads as moisture freezes over.

Wind chill advisories are also in effect for tonight with dangerously low wind chills values as low as 10 degrees for “feels like” temperatures by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will warm up to above freezing by midday Wednesday with sunshine on the return.

Another hard freeze is on the way again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with low temperatures again into the lower 20s overnight.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

