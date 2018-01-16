Staying safe on the roads

With an expected freeze to hit Southwest Louisiana later today many are taking precautions and experts say its best to stay off the roads.

Icy weather conditions can lead to dangerous situations on the road so to make sure your commute is safe AAA recommends the following winter driving tips:

Avoid driving while you’re fatigued. Getting the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather tasks reduces driving risks.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Never mix radial tires with other tire types.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).

Always look and steer where you want to go.

Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle.

Due to the weather, many organizations across the area have decided to close for the day.

State and parish officials, along with Entergy crews are keeping an eye on the weather - and are ready to respond if needed to help keep people safe.

Several schools have closed for the day click HERE to see the list.

State offices will be closed today across 35 parishes click HERE to see if your parish made the list.

For the latest on closures of state roads, highway officials recommend 511la.org.

