State Offices Closed Tomorrow in 35 Parishes

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
Due to possible extreme winter weather, state offices are closed Tomorrow in 35 Parishes.

This news comes from the  Louisiana Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne.

Parish closings include:

  • Allen
  • Avoyelles
  • Beauregard 
  • Bossier
  • Caddo
  • Calcasieu
  • Cameron
  • Concordia
  • Claiborne
  • De Soto
  • Evangeline
  • Grant 
  • Iberia
  • Jackson
  • Jeff Davis
  • La Salle
  • Lafayette 
  • Lincoln 
  • Morehouse
  • Natchitoches
  • Ouachita 
  • Pointe 
  • Coupee
  • Rapides
  • Red River
  • Richland
  • Sabine
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • Union
  • Vermilion 
  • Vernon
  • Washinton
  • Webster
  • West Carroll 
  • West Feliciana

