State, parish and Entergy monitor winter weather needs

State and parish officials, along with Entergy crews are watching the weather - and are ready to respond if needed to help keep people safe.

Some think back to the ice storm twenty years ago, and more recently, the snow that covered Southwest Louisiana in December. While cold weather preps are not routine here, emergency officials have had more experience lately.

First alert meteorologist Ben Terry says when talking about winter weather in south Louisiana, expect the unexpected.

"It's important to pay attention to the forecast because it could affect people before they head home tomorrow after work," he said.

State highway officials say they have de-icing equipment ready to use with brine tanks and salt spreaders.

Calcasieu Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Dick Gremillion,,says icy roads are his main concern.

"Anytime the temperature is low and there's precipitation around our main hazard is bridges and overpasses like I-10 bridge here," he said.

Gremillion says they are prepared to send out messages to the public if needed. If the roads do get bad, Gremillion says it's best to stay off them.

"If it does rain or start to ice some of the bridges or overpasses throughout the day, best thing for people to do is drive slowly, allow extra time for travel if you have to get out. If you don't have to get out stay inside," said Gremillion.

Ron Childress with Entergy says crews are trimming trees and gearing up for power outages if they occur. he urges people to be aware of safety issues.

"You may wind up bringing a space heater in your house. You shouldn't run electrical cords underneath a rug, or use an extension cord that's frayed. You may want to make sure you have smoke detectors and even CO monitors. You don't want to use any generators inside your house for any fumes," said Childress.

Also, remember downed power lines should always be treated as dangerous live wires and reported.

For the latest on closures of state roads, highway officials recommend 511la.org

