Twitter users come up with creative #WaysToGetOutOfJuryDuty

One of Monday's trending Twitter hashtags has social media users coming up with clever ways to get out of jury duty. While we encourage everyone to do their civic duty and serve if selected, we did want to share some pretty creative tweets using #WaysToGetOutOfJuryDuty.

A few good men shared their ideas:

Every time you're asked a question, yell, "You can't handle the truth!"#WaysToGetOutOfJuryDuty — Juanita ?? (@Jstbreathe5) January 15, 2018

Not all the advice is recommended.

#WaysToGetOutOfJuryDuty Be the one on trial — PHILosopher (@philster115) January 15, 2018

Leave the live tweeting in court to KPLC's Theresa Schmidt.

#WaysToGetOutOfJuryDuty

Insist on live tweeting the whole thing. — Katt Funny (@KattFunny) January 15, 2018

Some are not playing around, including this attorney:

Tell them you're pro-death-penalty.

In all cases, especially divorces.#WaysToGetOutOfJuryDuty — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) January 15, 2018

Many gave up on excuses a long time ago.

