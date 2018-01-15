Local business makes dreams come true for autistic teen

Bringing your favorite fairytales to life, one local family is spreading happiness at birthday parties across Southwest Louisiana.

Although they make all children smile, there's one in particular whose life is beginning to change for the better.

Here at the studio, we're going off the air and into a magical world.

You may recognize these fair princesses, but have you met their prince charming?

Fourteen-year-old Bain Jones has autism and as he gets older, his mother, Christy Jones, wanted to make sure he had an opportunity to make a living.

“We thought of some things he could do and probably be pretty successful at them, but we just didn't feel he would be happy,” said Jones. “Then, one day, my husband said ‘It's too bad we couldn't move to Disney World and Bain could work there, because that's where he's the happiest.’ Then, it just occurred to me, we could take that magic of fairytales and bring it to SWLA.”

Bain now helps bring the magic to other children through Wands and Whimsy, a company of characters you can schedule to make an appearance at events and birthday parties.

“I like to introduce the characters,” said Bain.

“We're just getting started but he definitely loves when the characters appear at things,” said Jones. “We've had a few events where they've gone, like Mistletoe and Moss and we had an event where we went to see lights around the lake. He gets very excited anytime he sees them.”

It's helping Bain improve his social and life skills through doing something he loves.

Creative Director Christine Alcantara says it puts all of the skills he's learned to a practical use.

“He introduced all the characters at the grand opening, he was on the mic, he was reading from a script, he was able to take tickets, let people in, he's even gone as far as to wear the costumes,” said Alcantara.

Making dreams come true for everyone.

“The magic starts here,” said Bain.

This positive impact doesn't stop with Bain, Jones says they hope to employ others with special needs.

They also hope to hold their own events in the future.

Click HERE for more information on Wands and Whimsy.

