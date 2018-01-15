WEATHER CLOSURES for Jan. 16 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WEATHER CLOSURES for Jan. 16

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Wintry weather conditions are expected to hit Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, resulting in closures and postponements.

Click HERE for school closures.

Closures:

Cameron Parish Solid Waste Sites closed Tuesday and Wednesday

CARC vocational and transportation will be closed tomorrow. All other staff including stores should report to work

Cancellations:

Resurrection Life Church's Tuesday night life skills classes.

Vernon Parish School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

Postponements:

The Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until January 18.

Staying Open 

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices

Cameron Parish Livestock Show & Scholarship Competition is open, but some changes have been made:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 16 - Back portion only of CPPJ Barn will be open, beginning at noon, for beef exhibitors that choose to arrive on Tuesday. (There is no need to bring beef exhibits in on Tuesday, unless the exhibitor wishes to do so)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 17 - Cattle Show will not begin until noon. Poultry and rabbit shows will not begin until 2 p.m.
  • Due to the basketball game on Thursday night, the Livestock Scholarship Competition has moved up to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Life Center in Creole.

Lake Charles Transit System

City of Lake Charles offices and

Lake Charles Memorial Health System, including the hospital, emergency room, urgent care, and all physician clinics and offices will be open 

