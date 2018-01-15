SCHOOL CLOSURES: McNeese, SOWELA, all public schools closed Tuesday

All public schools in Southwest Louisiana will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over.

The Diocese of Lake Charles has also announced its schools will be closed tomorrow, as have McNeese State University and SOWELA.

KPLC is monitoring other parishes for school closings.

School closures:

Allen Parish

Beauregard Parish

Calcasieu Parish

Cameron Parish

Charter Schools - Lake Charles Charter, Lake Charles College Prep, and SWLA Charter Academy

Delta Tech

Diocese of Lake Charles

Jeff Davis Parish

Hamilton Christian

Vernon Parish

Avery James School of Cosmetology will close at 11:30 a.m.

Bethel Christian School in Jennings

Central Louisiana Technical Community College campuses

Eastwood Christian Academy

Wee Wisdom Preschool in Sulphur

Turning Point Christian Academy in DeRidder

First Methodist school in Lake Charles

