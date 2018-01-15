SCHOOL CLOSURES: McNeese, SOWELA, all public schools closed Tues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SCHOOL CLOSURES: McNeese, SOWELA, all public schools closed Tuesday

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All public schools in Southwest Louisiana will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over.

The Diocese of Lake Charles has also announced its schools will be closed tomorrow, as have McNeese State University and SOWELA.

KPLC is monitoring other parishes for school closings.

School closures:

  • Allen Parish
  • Beauregard Parish
  • Calcasieu Parish
  • Cameron Parish
  • Charter Schools - Lake Charles Charter, Lake Charles College Prep, and SWLA Charter Academy
  • Delta Tech
  • Diocese of Lake Charles
  • Jeff Davis Parish
  • Hamilton Christian
  • Vernon Parish
  • Avery James School of Cosmetology will close at 11:30 a.m.
  • Bethel Christian School in Jennings
  • Central Louisiana Technical Community College campuses
  • Eastwood Christian Academy
  • Wee Wisdom Preschool in Sulphur
  • Turning Point Christian Academy in DeRidder
  • First Methodist school in Lake Charles 

