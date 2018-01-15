New traffic law for drivers-in-training

There's a newly implemented curriculum for drivers-in-training ready to hit the road this year.

Whether you're 16 or 60, driving schools are ready to teach you how to properly operate your vehicle in order to receive a driver's license.

However, now new drivers will learn how to interact with police appropriately during a traffic stop.



Heather Girven is one of the many driving instructors across the state teaching driving courses.

"Most citizens' only contact with police will be due to the traffic violation and then the traffic stop is the most dangerous thing a police officer does and it is the most common thing they do during their work day," she says.



It's an unpredictable and potentially dangerous task for law enforcement officers, Sgt. James Anderson of Troop D of the Louisiana State Police says.

"You don't know who you're stopping," he says. "The person you're stopping could have simply committed a traffic violation and that's the only thing they've ever done wrong in their life or it could a gang member who's wanted for attempted murder out of Texas."



Driving instructor Donna Arrington says this law couldn't come at a better time.'

"With all of the traffic stops and people getting shot, getting killed, I think this is a good thing to put in at this point."

"It's important to teach this to students so that they learn from the beginning of their driving years that the way they behave and the way they act on that traffic stop is going to dictate what happens on that traffic stop."

The curriculum teaches things like finding a safe place to park, keeping your hands visible and remembering to cooperate.

Student driver Kobe Taylor admits he's a little nervous.

"We're not used to getting stopped compared to adults who have been driving for years," he says.



However, Taylor says he's ready to hit the road and if he gets stopped he doesn't plan to let his nerves get to him.



"That's what I tell myself every time I drive, don't be nervous," says Taylor.

Several other states have passed similar laws, including Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Texas and Virginia. This new law will not add any more hours to the driving course.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.