Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 13

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Lucretia Louise Patterson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Adrian Evertte Jackson, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined. 

Rosmechia Lashun Robinson, 28, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. 

Jessica Lynne McMichael, 27, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts, operating a vehicle while license is suspended. 

Randall Keith Hebert, 34, Jennings: Careless operation, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle not registered, hit and run driving, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. Bond: $6,250.

Christian Alex Weber, 26, Westlake: Stopping outside business or residence, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, theft. Bond: $6,500.

Cole Barrett Wagnon, 24, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession with intent, prohibited acts, further limitations on passing on the left, monetary instrument abuse, speeding. Bond: $19,000.

Desmon Raynard Cross, 39, Westlake: Possession with intent to sell, prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. Bond: $27,500.

Jasmine R Espree, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Davante Damond Bartie, 19, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer, aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, hit and run driving, illegal possession of stolen firearms, driving without a license. Bond: $600.

Daja Marie Miller, 19, Sulphur: Resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things. Bond: $500. 

Luis Eurque Astorga, 24, Nacogdoches: Out of state detainer. 

Jacob Daren Appleby, 29, Westlake: No seat belt, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer, penalties for violations, resisting an officer, attempted disarming of a peace officer, battery of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder. Bond: $1,350

Michelle Marie Jeffers, 36, Iowa: Three counts of child desertion, possession of synthetic marijuana, theft, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. 

Aaron Paul Alleman, 36, Sulphur: Contributing to child delinquency or neglect, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts.

Dominique Dwayne Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Trydell Jevon Simmons, 28, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. 

Joseph Clay Duhon, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Nathan Brooks, 28, Sandyhook: Possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell, conspiracy. 

Holly Ann Simien, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. 

Robert Dylan Armstrong, 40, Haughtan: Second-degree battery. 

Ralph Bardin Redditt, 57, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, obscenity, open alcoholic beverage containers. 

