Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Jan. 14

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Jan. 14, 2018, Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report:

Lucretia Louise Patterson, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Adrian Evertte Jackson, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited.

Jessica Lynne McMichael, 27, Lake Charles: Operating While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Prohibited act, Drugs Paraphernalia, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Rosmechia Lashun Robinson, 28, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court

Randall Keith Hebert, 35, Jennings: Caress Operation, Operating Vehicle of Registration Provisions, Vehicle not registered, Hit & Run driving, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance, Prohibited acts, Drug Paraphernalia

Christian Alex Weber, 26, Westlake: Stopping, Standing, or Parking Outside Business or Residence Districts, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000

Cole Barrett Wagnon, 25, Lake Charles: Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule II Narcotic 2, Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule I Narcotic, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Maximum Speed Limit

Desmon Raynard Cross, 40, Westlake: Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule I Narcotic, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age

 Jasmine R Espree, 23, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court

Davanta Damond Bartie, 19, Lake Charles: Flight from an Officer, Aggravated, Aggravated Burglary, Theft of a Motor Vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000, Resisting an Officer, Hit & Run Driving, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms First Offense, Driver must be Licensed

Daja Eurque Astorga, 24, Nacogdoches: Driver must be Licensed

Jacob Daren Appleby, 29, Westlake: Driver must be Licensed, Driver must be Licensed, Flight from an Officer, Stop Signs and Yield Signs; Penalties for Violations, Resisting an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Operating a Vehicle While Under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Battery of a Police Officer, AttemptedFirst Degree Murder

Michelle Marie Jeffers, 37, Iowa: Child Desertion, Child Desertion, Child Desertion, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana; 1st Offense-Misdemeanor, Theft less than $1,000, Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; exceptions; penalties

Aaron Paul Alleman, 36, Sulphur: Encouraging or Contributing to Child Delinquency, Dependency, or Neglect 2, Possession of Marijuana; 1st Offense, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Dominique Dwayne Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II,  Lake Charles Police Department

Troydell Jevon Simmons, 28, Lake Charles: Violations of Protective Orders

Joseph Clay Duhon, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Nathan Brooks, 28, Sandyhook, Mississippi: Possession of Marijuana; 1st Offense, Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule II Narcotic, Attempt and Conspiracy

Holly Ann Simien, 28, Lake Charles: Instate Detainer

Robert Dylan Armstrong, 40, Haughtan: Second Degree Battery

Ralph Bardin Redditt, Lake Charles: Disturbing the Peace, Obscenity, Open Alcoholic Beverage Containers in Public Places; Drinking therefrom Prohibited

Tammy Lynn Young, 47, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court, Direct Contempt of Court

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

